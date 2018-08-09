Filed Under:Bones Found, Local TV

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — After an examination of the bone found inside a barrel on an Ocean City beach, the medical examiner’s office found that the bone was not from a human.

A couple told deputies they were wading in the ocean when they found a case, and when they reached inside, they pulled out several items, including what appeared to be a bone.

The bone was sent to the medical examiner’s office, where it was determined it was an animal bone.

