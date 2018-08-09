OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — After an examination of the bone found inside a barrel on an Ocean City beach, the medical examiner’s office found that the bone was not from a human.

A couple told deputies they were wading in the ocean when they found a case, and when they reached inside, they pulled out several items, including what appeared to be a bone.

The bone was sent to the medical examiner’s office, where it was determined it was an animal bone.

UPDATE TO BONE RECOVERED IN WATER OFF HOMER GUDELSKY PARK:

The Office of the Maryland Chief Medical Examiner has determined that the bone recovered on Tuesday from the barrel that was submerged it the water, was that of an animal. It is NOT human remains. — Worcester Co Sheriff (@WorCOSO) August 9, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook