BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old who’s fighting her stage IV colon cancer diagnosis will sing the national anthem Thursday night ahead of the Ravens vs. Rams game.

Julienne Gede Edwards, a Baltimore County native, has battled colon cancer since July 2015 when she was 26 years old.

According to the Ravens, it’s taken an aggressive turn recently, but it won’t her stop her from singing.

The Peabody Conservatory graduate may have had her plans derailed by her diagnosis, but she’s now advocating to educated people on colorectal cancer.

She told the Ravens that it’s affecting younger people.

“We usually don’t think of it as something for young adults or as pediatric at all, but we’re seeing these rising rates in populations where we’ve never seen them before,” Edwards told the Ravens.

She’s been getting treatment at Johns Hopkins since November but her cancer has spread to her lungs.

It’s a grim diagnosis, she told the Ravens, and she’ll be happy to make it to another year.

Although, she’s sung the national anthem before, it’s never been in a stadium.

She’ll be surrounded by family, friends and Ravens fans at the game.

