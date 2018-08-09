BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland officials blame morphine and fentanyl intoxication for the death of a mentally disabled man at a Baltimore jail died.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Wednesday that the manner of death for 31-year-old Deniro Bellamy was undetermined, a common ruling for drug overdoses.

Bellamy, who had turned himself in on a traffic violation, was found collapsed in a holding cell at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Facility on June 6. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesman Gerard Shields says the department is nearing the conclusion of its internal probe, but no evidence of negligence has been found.

Bellamy’s brother, Zeke, says he had a mental disability and lived in group home called Emerge.

