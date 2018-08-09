Filed Under:Kayaking accident, Monocacy River

CREAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A kayak flipped over this morning on Monocacy River near Creagerstown, Md.

5 kayakers were out on the river, all experienced kayakers according to Maryland State Resources Police. Two of the five kayakers hit something in the river and flipped over. While one was able to right the kayak and get back in, the other person went under for a short amount of time.

The remaining kayakers grabbed the fallen man and took him to shore, he was conscious and still talking when he got to the shore. But at some point, he started deteriorating and they began to perform CPR on him. He died shortly after.

Officials preliminarily believe he ingested too much water. He has been identified as Patrick Waldron, 58, of Thurmont, Md.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s