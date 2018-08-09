CREAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A kayak flipped over this morning on Monocacy River near Creagerstown, Md.

5 kayakers were out on the river, all experienced kayakers according to Maryland State Resources Police. Two of the five kayakers hit something in the river and flipped over. While one was able to right the kayak and get back in, the other person went under for a short amount of time.

The remaining kayakers grabbed the fallen man and took him to shore, he was conscious and still talking when he got to the shore. But at some point, he started deteriorating and they began to perform CPR on him. He died shortly after.

Officials preliminarily believe he ingested too much water. He has been identified as Patrick Waldron, 58, of Thurmont, Md.

