PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man ended up in handcuffs after he tried to help his friend who got a DUI.

Jerome Weeks, 30, of Baltimore was arrested for a DUI by Maryland State Police just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near the Maryland House rest stop off I-95.

After he was charged and processed, Weeks called a friend to pick him up after his discretionary release.

The friend, 57-year-old Christian Louis Nielson, ended up getting arrested after troopers found a crack pipe and crack cocaine on him.

When Nielson arrived to take his friend home, the duty officer asked for his license. When they checked his license they found out Nielson’s license was suspended and there was an outstanding warrant for him with the Maryland Transportation Authority.

He was arrested and when officers searched him they found .25 grams of suspected crack cocaine and a suspected crack pipe in his pocket.

Nielson was charged with possession of CDS and CDS paraphernalia.

He was taken before a commissioner and released on his own recognizance.

Police said Nielson took an Uber to the station to pick up his friend.

Weeks was charged with driving a vehicle while impaired by drugs and driving while impaired by a dangerous substance.

A police spokesman told WJZ Thursday that officers will only release someone with a DUI to a person with a valid drivers license. They won’t let people take the bus, taxi or ride share home from a DUI arrest.

