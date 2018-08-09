WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Following a brawl at White Marsh Mall between teenagers, local officials are asking the MTA to restructure service to the mall to prevent large crowds from hanging out there.

As a part of the new weekend curfew proposal, Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins and Councilman David Marks are hoping by changing the bus patterns they would deter large crowds of teenagers from gathering there.

In a letter to the agency, Bevins strongly suggested buses stop at 11 p.m. instead of 1:30 a.m.

She also said she believes more frequent pick-ups will force minors to go home.

“My concern is my constituents and when I have people who say ‘I don’t feel safe and what are you going to do about it,’ then I have to try figuring it out,” Bevins said.

However, some who use MTA to get to and from work could be affected, and Marks acknowledged them.

“There are many employees who use MTA service to get to White Marsh Mall,” Marks tweeted. “We should respect that, but restructure service so there are not large crowds hanging around hours after the mall closes.”

Bevins and Marks are also looking at a weekend curfew at the White Marsh Mall similar to what other malls in the area have.

For a minor, trying to shop without an adult on Friday or Saturday evening could, access to the mall would be denied.

“These venues are not babysitters. You shouldn’t be dropping your children off and not coming back for three or four hours unless they are attending a movie or have a meal. They just shouldn’t be wandering. We’re talking 14, 15, 16-year-olds,” Bevins said.

Towson Town Center and the Avenue already have curfews. Towson Town Center’s curfew states that those 17 and younger not accompanied by an adult must leave by 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. The Avenue requires anyone under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21-year-old or older after 9 p.m.

