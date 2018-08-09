  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three little furry chicks arrived at the National Aquarium in Baltimore this summer.

Ravioli, Vega and Sage are the 13th, 14th and 15th Atlantic puffins to hatch in the aquarium’s Sea Cliffs exhibit since 2006.

Ravioli hatched on July 8 to parents Vigo and Staypuft. Two days later Vega hatched to parents Victor and Vixen and on July 24, Sage came into the world under the watchful eye of parents Princess and Jasper.

The chicks got their names based on lineage. Ravioli joins siblings Penne and Gnocchi. Vixen and Victor have V-named chicks and Sage joins a nature-loving family with a sibling named Willow.

After they hatch, the siblings stay in their burrows for 45 days until they fledge, are fully-feathered and waterproof — then they are ready to explore.

