BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It took a bit longer than forecast to get the bulk of rain and thunderstorms in here yesterday, and out of here early this morning. But the front has passed and life will be more comfortable the next many days. 86° is the normal high now. Today and tomorrow we will be just slightly above normal, as opposed to the WAY above normal of the past few days. The stuffiness has become more comfortable too. And that is what I’d like to address, the comfort of the weekend and into next week.

As we have discussed Saturday through Tuesday morning will be wet at times, but the temps will be spot on for a nice break from the heat of the season. 82° to 84° will our range of temps. If you take the heat index of 100° for the past three day’s those low to low mid 80’s numbers are most impressive. And most comfortable. In some cases 20° nicer.

Into each life a little rain must fall, as it will this weekend. But into each life, over the next few days no sweat will.

MB!

