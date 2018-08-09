MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland woman has been charged with more than 100 counts of animal cruelty after authorities say they found 128 animals living in unsanitary conditions in her two homes.

Laura Louise Prince faces 128 charges of animal cruelty. She posted a $2,500 bond and has been released.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Animal Services Division have removed 125 cats and 3 rabbits from two homes after being called in July about someone housing an excessive amount of animals.

Police say one of the homes is in the 12000 block of Sweetbough Court in North Potomac, while the second is an apartment in the 9800 block of Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring.

When officers initially spoke with Prince on the phone, she said she only had eight cats at her home, and was out of town.

The first day of their investigation, officers removed 53 cats and a rabbit from Prince’s North Potomac home.

After further investigation, 17 more cats were removed and taken to Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC), along with the 53 other animals.

This led authorities to investigate Prince’s apartment in Silver Spring,

A search warrant was served, and 50 cats and two rabbits were removed from that home and taken to the the MCASAC for treatment.

Authorities report the animals’ conditions have improved since being taken to MCASAC.

