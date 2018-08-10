BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Shopping for vinyl? Whether you’re a longtime LP lover or just discovering that warm, crackly sound, Baltimore’s record shops may have just what you need.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top record outlets in the city, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market.

1. The Sound Garden

PHOTO: TESSA S./YELP

Topping the list is The Sound Garden. Established in 1993, it made the move to a larger, 2,500-square-foot space two years later, where it still sells both new and used vinyl across genres, from old soul to hip-hop, metal and indie rock.

It also buys and trades used records, CDs and DVDs. There are clothes on offer as well, plus video games and DJ equipment.

Located at 1616 Thames St. in Fells Point, it is the highest rated vinyl record spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp.

2. Celebrated Summer Records

PHOTO: VINCENT V./YELP

Next up is Hampden’s Celebrated Summer Records, situated at 3616 Falls Road. With five stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score vinyl records has proven to be a local favorite.

It’s packed with loads of hardcore punk and thrash, plus lots of jazz, soul and other genres. In addition to vinyl, it sells CDs and a few tapes. You’ll also find shirts, art and books.

3. The True Vine Record Shop

PHOTO: JUSTIN L./YELP

Hampden’s The True Vine Record Shop, located at 3544 Hickory Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews.

It specializes in world music, including French, African, Turkish, German and Korean artists, but almost anything out of the mainstream might fit its catalog. Most offerings are used — many LPs are from as far back as the 1920s — but there are some new releases, as well. Look for the occasional in-store performance.

4. Baby’s On Fire

PHOTO: JEN P./YELP

Baby’s On Fire is a breakfast and brunch spot in Midtown that also sells vinyl records. It’s a small, curated selection that includes everything from rock and punk to soul and jazz. It buys used vinyl and can assist with special orders.

Have a bagel and a cup of cold brew coffee while you browse. Located at 1010 Morton St., it is another Baltimore go-to, with four stars out of 68 Yelp reviews.

5. El Suprimo Records

PHOTO: LUIS C./YELP

Finally, over in Fells Point, check out El Suprimo Records, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp. An eclectic collection packs this small space, so be prepared for an afternoon of crate digging.

The shop has more than 13,000 items on offers, from LPs, 45s and 78s to cassettes, eight-track tapes, DVDs, and vintage stereo equipment, per its website. All genres are represented, including reggae, Latin, metal and doo-wop. You can find the spot to score vinyl records and more at 1709 Aliceanna St.

