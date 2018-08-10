WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler doesn’t believe a recent fight at White Marsh Mall should prevent MTA buses and light rail from going to the mall after 11 p.m. on weekends.

Mohler made a statement Friday in opposition to what two Baltimore County councilpeople recommended following a fight at the mall last weekend.

“I will inform the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) that I do not support any effort to limit bus and light rail service from Baltimore City to the County,” he said. “While I understand the frustration that was caused by a recent disruption at White Marsh Mall, stigmatizing and creating hardship for City residents is not an acceptable response. It is 2018. Not 1950. We are neighbors with Baltimore City and stand with them. We cannot and should not put a moat around our City partners. We must continue to work together on complex issues for the good of the Baltimore region.”

MORE: Officials Asking MTA To Stop Late Service To White Marsh Mall

Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins and Councilman David Marks are hoping by changing the bus patterns they would deter large crowds of teenagers from gathering there.

In a letter to the agency, Bevins strongly suggested buses stop at 11 p.m. instead of 1:30 a.m.

They also want a curfew in place at the mall, similar to those at The Avenue and Towson Town Center.

“My concern is my constituents and when I have people who say ‘I don’t feel safe and what are you going to do about it,’ then I have to try figuring it out,” Bevins said.

MORE: Chaos Erupts After Group Of Teens Refuses To Leave White Marsh Mall

However, some who use MTA to get to and from work could be affected, and Marks acknowledged them.

“There are many employees who use MTA service to get to White Marsh Mall,” Marks tweeted. “We should respect that, but restructure service so there are not large crowds hanging around hours after the mall closes.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook