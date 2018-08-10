BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for the person or group of people who vandalized several cars with “bias-based graffiti.”

The Baltimore County Police Department has confirmed the cars were vandalized in the Lochern area.

In most cases, police say “bias-based graffiti” was spray painted on the cars.

Police are not yet sure at what time the cars were vandalized.

No further details have been released at this time.

