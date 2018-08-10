BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The new school year is just around the corner, and a well-known supermarket chain is helping to raise money for schools in Maryland, and especially for one school in Baltimore City.

Throughout the month of August, the Safeway Foundation is collecting monetary donations for school supplies and other projects.

“The Safeway Foundation is a foundation that we use to help generate money, like the School Spirit Campaign that we’re currently doing, to really help give every kid in the community an opportunity to succeed through education,” said Tom Lofland, President of the Safeway Eastern Division.

The School Spirit Campaign kicked off Friday with a rally at the Safeway store on Boston St. in Canton.

Former Baltimore Raven Jameel McClain was there to not only sign autographs, but talk about the importance of giving back to the community.

“This means a lot. Baltimore cares about Baltimore,” McClain said. “The Baltimore Ravens care about Baltimore. This is Safeway showing how much they care about Baltimore and the community. We only are what we invest in life, and this is everybody investing.”

The Canton Safeway will raise money for City Springs Elementary School on South Caroline St.

“There are a lot of needs at our school. There is never enough money to do everything that our children deserve to have as a part of their education,” said Dr. Rhonda Richetta, principal of City Springs.

It’s easy to make a donation. You can do it when you check out.

“Anyway we can partner with the schools to give our kids a better education, that’s what we want to do. We’re part of the community,” said Lofland.

The Safeway Foundation hopes to raise $300,000 for 114 schools in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

