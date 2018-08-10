(CNN) — As Demi Lovato continues treatment after an apparent overdose, Live Nation has announced the cancellation of her fall tour dates.

“Unfortunately, Demi Lovato has canceled her upcoming Tell Me You Love Me Tour dates in South America, as she is focusing on her recovery,” the company said in a statement to CNN. “The 6-city tour was scheduled to visit Chile, Argentina, and Brazil starting November 14. Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase and credit card purchases will be automatically refunded.”

The Grammy-nominated singer was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles earlier this week and has entered an undisclosed rehab facility, sources close to Lovato told CNN.

Friends and fans have rallied around the singer since her medical crisis.

Lovato thanked them in a recent social media post that also looked ahead.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she wrote. “I will keep fighting.”

