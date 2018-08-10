FREDERICK Co., Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Police are investigating after the owner of a local bar is stabbed.

Police responded to the Blue Sky Bar on Old National Pike in New Market after receiving a report of a stabbing Wednesday.

They arrived at the bar at 8:30 p.m. where they found stabbing victim

, 56, being attended to. Police say the alleged assailant, Alexander Astudillo, 33, was being restrained by bar staff and other patrons.

They say their investigation shows Paxton approached Astudillo because he had been inappropriately interacting with wait staff. A verbal argument ensued that resulted in Paxton being stabbed in the abdomen.

Bar staff and patrons got involved and tried to gain control of the knife and Astudillo until police could arrive.

Both Paxton and Astudillo were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment. Astudillo received injuries that police believe were sustained during the struggle with bar staff and patrons before they arrived.

Astudillo was released from Shock Trauma Thursday afternoon an transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. He was charged with 1st and 2nd degree assault and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bond.

Paxton was listed in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

