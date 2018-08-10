BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan released a statement ahead of planned white supremacist demonstrations in Virginia and Washington, D.C.

In the statement he says “Hate has no place in our society, and these white supremacists and the racism and bigotry they spew are not welcome in our state – today, this weekend, or ever.”

Hogan continues on to say that Maryland is a place people of all backgrounds and beliefs can make a home and that that diversity is celebrated throughout the state.

The statement says Hogan “directed state agencies, including the Maryland State Police, Maryland Emergency Management Agency, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security, to coordinate efforts with their D.C. and Virginia counterparts to ensure the safety of all of our citizens.”

The statement comes ahead of a “white civil rights rally” planned for Sunday. It’s being organized by Jason Kessler, the same person who organized last year’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va.

On Facebook, it’s described as a protest against civil rights abuse in Charlottesville. The permit application says about 400 people are expected.

Counter protests are also expected to occur.

