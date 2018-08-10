GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Demetrius Darrius Rasberry, 36, Lanham, Md. has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Rasberry was sentenced for robbing a convenience store and for using, carry, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the robbery. Rasberry also committed two other armed robberies in Prince George’s County.

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang ordered Rasberry pay restitution in the full amount of the loss.

According to his plea agreement, on April 7, 2017, Rasberry entered a convenience store in Lanham, Md., pointed a semiautomatic handgun at an employee and demanded the employee open the cash drawer. He then went behind the counter, ordered the employee to the ground and stole $148.42.

After he put the money in the bag, he fire two shots into the store and ran away.

On April 8, 2017, Rasberry and co-conspirator Jose Orlando Johnson robbed two liquor stores in Forestville and Camp Springs, Md.

In each robbery, Johnson drove to the location and waited outside while Rasberry robbed the employee at gunpoint.

At the first liquor store, Rasberry took $500 and two bottles of Hennessy cognac. In the second liquor store, Johnson waited in the car at a gas station nearby while Rasberry robbed the store employee at gunpoint. He took about $1,080 and a bottle of Hennessy cognac.

When Rasberry ran out of the store toward the gas station, where Johnson was waiting, an officer in the area saw Rasberry fleeing toward the gas station.

When officers located the car and approached, Rasberry attempted to run away but was quickly apprehended. Johnson was in the driver seat and his 5-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son were in the vehicle as well.

Officers searched Rasberry and Johnson and found $993.81 from Rasberry and $954. Officers found a loaded black and silver Ruger P89 9mmx19 semiautomatic handgun with one unfired cartridge in the chamber, eight cartridges in the magazine, a Hennessy cognac decorative box with the bottle inside and two unopened bottles of Hennessy cognac.

Johnson, 26, of Suitland, Md., pleaded guilty to the liquor store robbery and will be sentenced August 29.

