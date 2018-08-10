WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — Protest groups are getting ready for a possible clash in the nation’s capital, while law enforcement in DC prepares to gear up for the potentially tense clash.

Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland is ready to help.

In a statement Friday, Hogan wrote to WJZ, “Hate has no place in our society, and these white supremacists and the racism they spew are not welcome in our state,”

As the group and other counter-protestors head for the nation’s capital, Hogan has instructed Maryland State agencies to be ready to respond and to coordinate in advance with DC officials.

“We know what our responsibility is to protect first amendment events, to protect Washingtonians and to protect our city, and we will do just that,” DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Bowser is outlining her security plans for the Unite the Right Rally. She said she has activated emergency operations aimed at protecting property and people.

Last year, when white supremacy groups collided in Charlottesville, Virginia, the confrontations were deadly. Which no city leader wants repeated Sunday.

“Law enforcement’s goal during the entire operational period will be to keep the two groups separated,” said Metropolitan Police Department chief Peter Newsham.

While the city locks down and law enforcement gears up, Baltimore’s religious leaders said they are planning a different approach.

“We’re bringing people from all over Sandtown, and all over Baltimore City, to go to the Unite the Right Rally,” said Reverend Rodney Hudson of Ames Memorial United Methodist Church.

They are headed to DC armed with their own message.

“We want the people of Unite the Right to know that we love them,” Hudson said. “We love everyone. And, we’re going to silence their negativity by showing love.”

The event is scheduled Sunday afternoon into Sunday night in Lafayette Square.

