BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s largest outdoor concert kicks off this weekend.

For two days, artists from across the world will entertain guests at the fifth annual Moonrise Festival being held at Pimlico’s Infield.

A big focus will be on safety. Organizers tell WJZ they’ve made improvements from their past festivals and have a medical team on site to ensure everyone enjoys the event.

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend this two-day dance party, and organizers want them to have fun and be safe.

“Our water stations are better, they can serve more people over an amount of time, and have better medical planning and better safety planning,” said Moonrise event director Evan Weinstein.

In 2016, close to 50 Moonrise festivalgoers were hospitalized. Many needed treatment for dehydration, prompting organizers to make major safety enhancements so this doesn’t happen again…

“We specialize in event medicine,” said Connor Fitzpatrick, CrowdRx chief operating officer. “We are the largest event medical company in the country. There are doctors on site, you are safer in this event than you are across the street.”

CrowdRx provides emergency care and serves as an on-site hospital to ensure concertgoers have a safe experience.

Music will hit you from every angle at the festival. There are four stages, along with live pyrotechnics and more than 80 artists.

While visitors focus on the entertainment, organizers will focus on everything else.

“Keeping an eye on things and engaging with the crowd and making sure everyone is being safe and smart,” Weinstein said. “Make sure you know where you are, make sure you understand the map and have a plan for parking and Uber.”

A reminder for concertgoers to also be responsible to make this electronic dance music festival an enjoyable experience for everyone.

Moonrise Festival is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, August 11, and Sunday, August 12.

Tickets are still available.

