OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Another one.

As DJ Khaled would say — another lip sync challenge was answered — and this time it was Ocean City Police Department joining the fun among law enforcement agencies nationwide.

This time OCPD didn’t disappoint and lip sang to a montage of songs including Zac Brown Band’s Knee Deep, KRS-One’s Sound of da Police, Macklemore’s Marmalade, DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince’s Summertime and Flo Rida’s My House.

The OCPD dispatchers, EMS, fire department and K9s all made an appearance in the video.

They also used the opportunity to plug that they are hiring for the summer of 2019.

