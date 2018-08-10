WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old was struck and killed while standing outside his car on Philadelphia Road early Friday morning.

According to Baltimore County Police, a maroon Honda Accord veered inexplicably across the oncoming traffic lane and struck a silver Mazda 6 that was stopped on the shoulder of the road.

The driver of the Mazda, Christopher Allen Curtis of Rosedale, was standing outside near his car at the time and was struck.

He was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda was also taken to the hospital, but with minor injuries.

The police department is still investigating the crash.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook