LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A suspect was shot and killed by a Prince George’s County police officer Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Sheriff Rd. in Landover at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Police said a member of the community stepped forward and provided information about a man they knew to be armed, knew to be selling drugs, and knew to be terrorizing a particular part of the community.

“We were able to verify this individual, based on the description, based on where he was said to be, was in the area and we believe conducting illegal activity,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief Henry Stawinski.

An emergency service team in uniform approached the suspect an he began to flee the scene. Police say officers tackled the suspect roughly 25 yards away. They say during the struggle, officers saw the suspect reaching for a gun in his waistband.

More: This is the suspect’s gun recovered at the scene on Sheriff Road. pic.twitter.com/jbO5XP3qcq — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 10, 2018

One officer fired three times, hitting the suspect. He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery but died later on.

Police say they recovered a quantity of narcotics, cash, and a handgun from the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook