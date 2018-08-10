BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former University of Maryland basketball player Damonte Dodd, who was charged with rape last month, has been allowed to leave the country to play professional basketball in Poland

A judge granted Dodd’s request to have his passport returned to him. The judge ruled on this after the objection from the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The alleged crime took place a few months after Dodd graduated from the University of Maryland.

Prosecutors said Dodd met the alleged victim while partying at a bar in College Park. After buying her drinks, he reportedly went with her back to her apartment.

He must check in with his attorney once a week and fly back for any hearings pertaining to his case to be there in person.

Dodd is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing in September, and for trial in November.

He was initially taken into custody in Atlanta when he returned to the United States after traveling overseas.

