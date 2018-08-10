COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — In the weeks following University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair’s death from heatstroke, UMD has placed members of their athletic staff on administrative leave.

RELATED: Family of UMD Player Who Died From Heatstroke Look For Answers

The University of Maryland released a statement Friday afternoon announcing this development while the final outcome of the review is pending.

“Following the death of Maryland football player Jordan McNair in June, the University of Maryland commissioned an external review of the procedures and protocols surrounding athletes’ health and safety. Pending the final outcome of this review, the university has placed members of the Athletics staff on administrative leave. We will be able to speak in greater detail when the review is complete and shared with the public. Our thoughts remain with Jordan McNair’s family, friends and teammates.”

UMD stated they will release more information once the review is complete.

RELATED: UMD Football Player Who Unexpectedly Passed Remembered As ‘Someone No One Will Ever Forget’

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook