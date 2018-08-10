BALTIMORE (WJZ) — TGIF!!! And a hot and humid day lay ahead. No surprises, and as I like to say that is a good thing when talking about a weather forecast. But in this case the surprise I’d like to see, an improved weekend outlook did not occur. We are still on track to have gray skies and showers/t-storms around. The future cast is even more of a bummer. It shows a Low moving along a stalled frontal boundary right to and through our neighborhoods. There is your source of rain. Sound like two weeks ago? It should. This low appears big enough to have the brass to pull cooler air in from Eastern Canada. We go from the upper 80’s tomorrow to just above 80 on Sunday. To me that does not bode well for sun that will be out for many hours at a time. Call it “variable cloudiness” with the emphasis on the “cloudiness.”

We may not have the weather but we still have that Saturday and Sunday Funday vibe. And no shower is going to take that away from us. Be safe and find ya some fun.

TGIF everyone. Ain’t it the truth!!!?

MB!

