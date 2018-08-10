  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — TGIF!!! And a hot and humid day lay ahead. No surprises, and as I like to say that is a good thing when talking about a weather forecast. But in this case the surprise I’d like to see, an improved weekend outlook did not occur. We are still on track to have gray skies and showers/t-storms around. The future cast is even more of a bummer. It shows a Low moving along a stalled frontal boundary right to and through our neighborhoods. There is your source of rain. Sound like two weeks ago? It should. This low appears big enough to have the brass to pull cooler air in from Eastern Canada. We go from the upper 80’s tomorrow to just above 80 on Sunday. To me that does not bode well for sun that will be out for many hours at a time. Call it “variable cloudiness” with the emphasis on the “cloudiness.”

We may not have the weather but we still have that Saturday and Sunday Funday vibe. And no shower is going to take that away from us. Be safe and find ya some fun.

TGIF everyone. Ain’t it the truth!!!?

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s