PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man was shot in Parkville early Saturday morning, according to Baltimore County police.

Baltimore County police responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Lavender Ave. They found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and is in serious condition.

Police said the unidentified suspect fled the scene. The incident is still under investigation.

Police are continuing to investigate to determine the facts and circumstances that may have led up to this shooting. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact police at 410-307-2020. The Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate this incident.

