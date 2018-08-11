BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three shootings were reported by Baltimore Police from late Friday night through Saturday evening.

The first two shootings were reported between 11 p.m. on August 10 and 1 a.m. on August 11 in the southwest district of Baltimore.

The first shooting was reported at 11:44 p.m. Officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim told investigators he was in the 900 block of Franklintown Road when he was shot. Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating the incident.

The second shooting was reported at 12:16 a.m. on August 11 when officers were called to the 2900 block of Presbury Street, where they found a 16-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The third shooting was reported on August 11 at 6:26 p.m., when officers were called to the 1400 block of E. Eager Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims.

The first victim is a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his foot. The second victim is a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook