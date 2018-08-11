BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another tropical airmass in the region means more tropical downpours are possible in some areas through Tuesday. Any storms that develop may drop copious amounts of rain and could initiate flooding issues in the flood-prone areas that have been hit multiple times this summer.

But drier air is expected mid-week and warmer air will return as well.

