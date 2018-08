ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — Fire officials say a man has been killed in a house fire in Arbutus.

Baltimore County Fire crews were called to the home in the 5500 block of Ashbourne Road Sunday around 6 p.m.

Firefighters were quickly able to get the fire under control. The man was rescued and was initially in critical condition but later died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

