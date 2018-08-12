  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Hampden

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating several robberies reported in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood Saturday.

Baltimore Police said money, cellphones, credit cards and other personal items were taken from victims.

Patrols have been increased in the area, and police are residents to report any suspicious activity.

According to police, robberies were reported in the following locations:

  • 3200 Keswick Road at 2:15am
  • 1200 Union Avenue at 2:09pm
  • 1500 W. 36th Street at 2:10pm
  • 1700 W. 41st Street at 2:39pm
  • 3600 Beech Avenue at 3:00pm
  • 3400 Roland Avenue at 3:20pm
  • 3100 Remington Avenue at 4:00pm
  • 3600 Keswick Road at 7:55pm
  • 1500 W. 36th Street at 7:35pm

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives from the Citywide Robbery Unit at 410-366-6341.

