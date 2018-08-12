BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating several robberies reported in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood Saturday.

Baltimore Police said money, cellphones, credit cards and other personal items were taken from victims.

Patrols have been increased in the area, and police are residents to report any suspicious activity.

According to police, robberies were reported in the following locations:

3200 Keswick Road at 2:15am

1200 Union Avenue at 2:09pm

1500 W. 36th Street at 2:10pm

1700 W. 41st Street at 2:39pm

3600 Beech Avenue at 3:00pm

3400 Roland Avenue at 3:20pm

3100 Remington Avenue at 4:00pm

3600 Keswick Road at 7:55pm

1500 W. 36th Street at 7:35pm

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives from the Citywide Robbery Unit at 410-366-6341.

