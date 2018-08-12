BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — There’s a brand-new Korean fusion restaurant in town. The newcomer to Hampden, called Nori, is in the spot formerly occupied by Corner Charcuterie Bar at 850 W. 36th St.

Owner Chil Chong, formerly of Ruby 8, serves up Korean dishes like bulgogi, bibimbap and kimchi bokkeumbap (fried rice). Sushi is also on offer, from rolls to nigiri and sashimi. Poke aficionados will find seven different options, including a vegetarian one with tofu, and there’s ramen, too.

Pair your meal with sake, beer, wine or a cocktail. A weekend happy hour includes drinks and food from noon-5 p.m.

With a three-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Nori has gotten a mixed response from its clientele.

Lena K. wrote, “Adored the intimate dining experience and polite staff. I love fresh sashimi and Nori is the perfect spot for it.”

Yelper Lia A. noted, “Sushi and sashimi were a big miss here and I left hungry. The sashimi smelled too fishy and the flavor was very wrong. … The staff was friendly. Two at our table ordered the kimchi chicken broth ramen, which was good and worth eating again.”

Head on over to check it out: Nori is open from 4–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, noon–11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon–10 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

