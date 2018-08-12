Comments
BALTIMORE (AP) — Shop Maryland Tax-Free week is underway.
The annual week that coincides with preparation for the new school year began Sunday.
Clothing and footwear under $100 will be exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax.
The first $40 of a backpack or book bag will be exempt as well.
Maryland’s tax-free week runs through Saturday.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)