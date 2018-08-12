  • WJZ 13On Air

Tax-Free Week

BALTIMORE (AP) — Shop Maryland Tax-Free week is underway.

The annual week that coincides with preparation for the new school year began Sunday.

Clothing and footwear under $100 will be exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax.

The first $40 of a backpack or book bag will be exempt as well.

Maryland’s tax-free week runs through Saturday.

