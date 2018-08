BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who has autism.

Baltimore Police detectives are searching for 32-year-old Temitope Coker who was last seen on Sunday in the 5400 block of Fair Oaks Avenue.

Coker is 6’0 and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

