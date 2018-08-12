BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Showers and thunderstorms could hang around for the next few days.

The Baltimore area topped out at 85 Sunday with showers moving through the region.

Monday will bring patchy fog and clouds, with storms in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue through Monday night.

