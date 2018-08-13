BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating two separate shootings in Baltimore City.

Police say an officer was in the 3300 block of Windsor Avenue when he heard several gunshots around 11:48 p.m. Sunday. While investigating, he drove to the 2100 block of North Hilton Street where a 57-year-old man waved him down. The man had been shot in the ear.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Later on, around 12:31 a.m., patrol officers received a report of a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital.

Police say the 53-year-old male victim picked up two unidentified males at the intersection of Madison and Patterson Park Avenue. He took them to the 200 block of Cherry Blossom Way when one of the suspects attempted to steal his cell phone. The victim fought back and the second suspect shot him in the back.

Police ask anyone with information about these two shootings to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

