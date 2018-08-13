A young Arizona woman has been missing for over a week, CBS affiliate KPHO-TV reports. Kiera Bergman, 19, was last seen at her Phoenix-area apartment complex on Aug. 4.

One of her roommates told KPHO-TV that she didn’t come home after sending a strange text message. “She was saying that she was going to go out with some guy that she met at the store a couple days ago, which is something that’s not like her, I mean, that’s not something that she would do,” Destiny Hall-Chand told the station.

A roommate called Bergman’s mother, Kiersten Bragg, last Monday when Kiera didn’t come to work. Bergman’s family traveled from San Diego to Arizona last week and spent Friday posting fliers asking for help around the apartment complex in the Phoenix-area city of Glendale.

“This is my worst nightmare,” Bragg told KPHO-TV. “… For it to now be a week and her not getting in contact with anybody, this is not Kiera.”

Bergman grew up in San Diego and moved to Phoenix in March to be with her boyfriend, her parents told the station. Phoenix police told the station they didn’t have any information on her whereabouts.

On Saturday, her family and friends placed flowers at the door to her apartment. “We are just being flooded with messages and people telling us that they’re praying for us and praying that she comes home safe,” Bragg said at a vigil.

Bergman’s roommates told KPHO-TV that they can’t bear to stay at the apartment. Bergman’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with their travel expenses.