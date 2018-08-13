BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is increasing traffic safety with more than three dozen new camera locations across the city.

Red light and speed cameras will be strategically placed throughout the city to expand the current system.

Since the traffic camera program re-launched last year, the city has issued $25 million in fines. That money is designated to go towards public safety.

Baltimore is boosting traffic enforcement with 37 new cameras, bringing the total number of traffic cameras to 130.

The speed cameras operate in school zones Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., while red light cameras operate 24 hours a day. Both sets of cameras operate throughout the year.

The fine for speeding is $40 and the fine for running a red light is $75.

The new cameras will begin to be activated August 13 and be completed by the end of the year.

Click here for a list of the new locations for the cameras.

