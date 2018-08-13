BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four Baltimore teens have been indicted on charges that they took part in a “violent, organized” carjacking ring in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Dalante Graham, 18, Tyheim Gray, 19, Daquan Johnson, 18, and Travon Williamston, 17, were indicted on charges related to 26 carjackings or stolen vehicles.

If convicted on all counts, the four suspects face a maximum penalty of more than 100 years in jail.

Authorities say one of the suspects would intentionally crash into their victim, before other members of their ring would attack them and drive off with their vehicle and other personal items.

They would use weapons, including: pellet guns, knives, and handguns, to commit these carjackings.

After stealing the vehicles, the suspects would then take pictures and videos of them joyriding and posing next to the stolen vehicles. The suspects would then post those pictures and videos on their social media accounts.

