BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland woman who was forced to have her baby prematurely after she was set on fire by her ex-boyfriend reportedly said she is reliving the traumatic attack thanks to a judge.

A Prince George’s County judge ordered Laquinn Phillips be released from jail after he allegedly splashed Andrea Grinage with gasoline and set her on fire last September, according to WUSA9. Phillips’ release Monday comes after a delay in his upcoming trial for two counts of second-degree attempted murder, WUSA9 reports. He will reportedly be allowed to live in home detention with an ankle bracelet monitor.

RELATED: Md. Woman, Burned By Ex-Boyfriend While Pregnant, Returns Home For The Holidays

Grinage told WUSA9 that she now fears for her life.

“How could you even consider allowing somebody out who tried to kill me,” she told the station. “Are these scars not enough?”

Grinange is still recovering from burns over 90 percent of her body inflicted during the attack.

Phillips’ trial was delayed because of DNA evidence that has still not been processed by at least two laboratories, WUSA9 reports.

Phillips is expected to go on trial in December.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook