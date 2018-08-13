ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 57-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Anne Arundel County Sunday evening.

Police say the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. near Waterford Rd. in Pasadena.

The investigation found that Kerry Eugene McKenzie was westbound on Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. on his motorcycle when it crossed the center line and struck a Ford F-250 that was heading south on Waterford Rd.

First responders arrived to find McKenzie was suffering life threatening injuries.

McKenzie was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford F-250 was not injured in the crash.

Police say the primary cause of the crash was “the motorcycle operator’s failure to remain right of center.”

