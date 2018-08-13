BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of Maryland following heavy rain Monday.

The watch was issued for Carroll, Central and Eastern Allegany, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, and Washington counties.

A flash flood watch is in effect from Noon until 10 PM this evening for northern VA, eastern WV, and northern/central MD. Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and will produce heavy rain which could lead to localized flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/ImAKhwkDRQ — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) August 13, 2018

It goes into effect from noon Monday through the evening.

Meanwhile, a Flood Warning is in effect until 7:30 a.m. for Baltimore City and Baltimore County. There is also a Flood Warning for Harford county until 11:30 a.m. The National Weather Service tweeted that up to 2″ of rain has fallen over the area, with an additional 1″-3″ expected.

WJZ’s Marty Bass forecasts that while the rain will let up in the morning, it will begin again around 10 a.m. and scattered thunderstorms are possible until 9 p.m.

