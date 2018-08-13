WEATHER ALERTFlood Alerts In Effect In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Virginia man was arrested after he was found with a loaded handgun at BWI Airport on Sunday.

This was the 18th gun found at one of the airport’s checkpoints this year.

A 9 mm handgun loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber, was found in the man’s carry-on luggage.

Two magazines with 12 more bullets were also found in his luggage.

The man told TSA officials he forgot he had packed the loaded gun in his bag.

