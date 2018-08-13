LONDON, U.K. (WJZ) — Move over Chips Ahoy! and Oreo, Marylanders might have a new favorite cookie brand.

There’s a popular cookie in the United Kingdom and it’s named after Maryland.

The Burton’s Biscuit Company started making chocolate chip cookies called Maryland cookies in 1956. The company brags that its the nation’s favorite cookie brand.

They sell 1.6 packs of Maryland cookies in the UK every second, according to the company’s website.

If you search Maryland cookies on Google, you’ll find a copycat cookie recipe for the U.K. brand among the mentions of Maryland-based cookie companies like Berger and Otterbein’s.

Amazon sells Maryland cookies online, if you want to give it a try.

But it’s not a the first time another country has a product named after something in the U.S. One of our neighboring states has a product also named after them.

In Mexico, there’s a grape-flavored soda called Delaware Punch. It can also be found in Texas and Louisiana and it’s also sold online.

