BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles resumed their partnership with Papa John’s a month after suspending the relationship, according to our media partner The Baltimore Sun.

The team cut ties with the pizza chain after it was revealed it’s founder used a racial slur during a conference call.

The Sun reports that the birds decided to resume the partnership due to the company’s “action to address this issue” and pledge “to re-earn the trust of their customers and employees.

When the Orioles score five or more runs in a game, customers have the chance to use a special code allowing them to get a 50 percent discount. The code, ‘ORIOLES5’, was only valid the next day, and on regularly priced menu items.

The code was broadcast on the team’s scoreboard Saturday and the Papa John’s logo could be seen on the scoreboard on Sunday.

