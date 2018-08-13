WEATHER ALERTFlash Flood, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings In Effect
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced in South Dakota to two years in federal prison for his role in an identity theft scheme.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 38-year-old Victor Sasay was part of a scam that used credit card account information belonging to people across the Midwest to acquire gift cards from multiple stores in the region. The scheme cost banks and credit unions about $60,000.

Sasay pleaded guilty in March to aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft. He and two co-defendants will have to pay restitution.

Sasay also goes by the last name Sesay.

