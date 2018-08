BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Warnings are in effect as storms bring heavy rains, lightning and even hail to the region Monday.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the Baltimore area Monday night.

Flash Flood Warning for Baltimore and Baltimore City in MD until 8:30pm Monday. @cbsbaltimore #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 13, 2018

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the surrounding area as well.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, and Baltimore City in MD until 6:30pm. @cbsbaltimore #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 13, 2018

Lightning and thunder have been reported throughout the Baltimore region.

Dark skies with flashes of lightning and thunder over North Baltimore right now @waitforit pic.twitter.com/pJirsQ5hB6 — Ron Matz WJZ (@RonMatzWJZ) August 13, 2018

While hail was seen — and heard — in College Park.

