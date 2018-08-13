PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot during a scuffle in Baltimore County, police say.

Baltimore County Police were called just before midnight Sunday to the unit block of Dowling Circle in Parkville where they found the teen suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim told police he was getting out of his car when he was confronted by two unknown suspects. An argument ensued followed by a short struggle, then one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot the victim, according to police.

The suspects left the area before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are investigating this crime as an attempted robbery.

