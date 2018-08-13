COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The drama surrounding the University of Maryland football program intensified Monday as a coach from South Carolina questioned the credibility of an ESPN article that painted a shocking picture of the team’s culture.

At the center of a swirling controversy after the death of a player under his watch, UMD head football coach D.J. Durkin is getting some backup from his old boss.

“He is an outstanding football coach. He’s also an outstanding husband and a father and he treats people with respect,” said University of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp.

Muschamp lashed out Saturday at an explosive ESPN article that described an alleged culture of intimidation, fear and brutal training conditions at UMD.

RELATED: McNair Lawyer Calls For UMD Coach DJ Durkin To Be Fired

A purported environment that could have contributed to the death of player Jordan McNair in late May.

“There’s no credibility in anonymous sources. You know, if that former staffer had any guts, why didn’t he put his name on that? I think that’s gutless,” Muschamp said.

Five members of the football staff, including Durkin, were suspended Friday. But the attorney representing Jordan McNair’s family said that’s not enough.

RELATED: UMD Places Head Coach, Other Staff, On Leave

“We think Coach Durkin should be fired immediately,” said attorney Billy Murphy.

Murphy and Malcolm Ruff said staff at UMD weren’t prepared to deal with the heat stroke that killed McNair after a series of sprints on a humid spring day.

RELATED: Family Of UMD Player Who Died From Heatstroke Look For Answers

“You have a young man who’s 19 years old with his entire life ahead of him, but instead of recognizing those symptoms, the University of Maryland attempted to reinsert him back into practice,” Ruff said.

Attorneys and family are demanding that Durkin is held responsible — a blame game that could play out in the courtroom after an investigation wraps up in September.

The University declined to talk with WJZ Monday.

This weekend, the athletic director tweeted there will be a full investigation of coaching practices — and UMD will rebuild a culture of respect within the program.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook