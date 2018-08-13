BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A batch of severe storms moved from Northern Virginia across the D.C. region and into Baltimore late Monday afternon and early evening.

Rainfall only measured a little more than a quarter inch at BWI Marshall, but a few isolated areas received more than 2 inches in a very short period, which caused flash flooding and trapped people in cars.

The rest of the night looks to be mainly dry, and tomorrow, we have a slight chance of a few scattered showers again, but it doesn’t appear that they will be severe at this time.

By Wednesday and Thursday, drier and warmer air will move in and make for a decent midweek!

