BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heck with weather, how about Tiger Woods yesterday almost winning a “Major,” making Sunday’s GREAT again! Something has to because the weather is not. The season of hot, humid, and no breeze. At least yesterday, like Saturday, the storms did not move into the Metro, then North and East, until later in the day. I was watching the WJZ Weather App yesterday and fitting in the fun I had planned before the day’s weather activity amped up. Same on Saturday. And that is fine, but can we just get one weekend in here where there is no rain, or thunderstorms in the forecast? (And it look like this next weekend may not be it either.) That is something we will look closer at in our mid-week discussion.

After heavy overnight rain and thunderstorms, we can expect more, (potentially), heavy rain later this day. A SLOW moving Low will be the cause. And the timing of all these storms, this Summer, has been at the peak of the heating of the day….at the day’s max instability. From Memorial Day weekend on this has been the Summer, to borrow and with respect the title of a famous book, the Summer of the Perfect Storms. Hang in there later today, we will keep you updated here at wjz.com.

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook